//Visual Studio Live Share | Visual Studio

Visual Studio Live Share

Real-time collaborative development

Download the extension for:

Visual Studio 2017
Visual Studio Code

No-hassle sharing for any language, any app

It doesn’t matter what type of app you’re building, what language you’re programming in, or what OS you’re on: when you need to collaborate, Live Share will instantly share your project with a teammate. Edit and debug together in real time without teammates needing to clone a repo or set up their environment.

Collaborate from the comfort of your favorite tools

To collaborate you need to convey repro steps, issues, and ideas. Code snippets or error messages aren’t enough to see the whole picture. When you join a Live Share session, you get the full multi-file context of that project in your own familiar, personalized environment, with themes, keybindings, and customizations intact.

Collaboration across your entire development workflow

Live editing

Author and edit code together in real time

Independent exploration

Navigate across files on your own without interrupting others

Follow along

Pin to a user to follow their cursor as they navigate

Group debugging

Set breakpoints and step through code together

Shared servers

View web apps and databases without exposing ports to the Internet

Shared terminal

Run commands and tasks, with output streamed to team members

Documentation
FAQ

Visual Studio Live Share in action

Visual Studio Live Share

